Morning Show hosts Halloween contest for best kids costume

We’re back at it again with our third and final costume contest! This one is for the kids.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re back at it again with our third and final costume contest! This one is for the kids.

So far we’ve had contests for pets and a group theme, with two winners getting a WCAX swag Bag.

Send in pictures of your kids dressed up for Halloween. Email Alexandra at montgomery@WCAX.com. The Morning Show will show off the photos over the next few days and announce the winner on Friday.

