Morning Show hosts Halloween contest for best kids costume
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re back at it again with our third and final costume contest! This one is for the kids.
So far we’ve had contests for pets and a group theme, with two winners getting a WCAX swag Bag.
Send in pictures of your kids dressed up for Halloween. Email Alexandra at montgomery@WCAX.com. The Morning Show will show off the photos over the next few days and announce the winner on Friday.
