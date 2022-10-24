NTSB sifts for clues in fatal Keene plane crash

KEENE, N.H. (WCAX) - Federal investigators continue to look for clues to what caused a fatal plane crash Friday night in Keene, New Hampshire.

Authorities say the plane owned by Monadnock Aviation crashed less than a mile north of the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, hitting a multi-family two-story apartment and killing both occupants. The victims were identified as Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, and Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts.

Authorities say both men were pilot-rated. Investigators are hoping to reconstruct as much of the plane as possible for clues into what went wrong. They are also hoping area surveillance camera footage will provide critical information.

“We do have video from two different sources that depict the final portion of the flight and the impact with the storage facility and resulting fireball,” said the NTSB’s Tom Moville. He said several eyewitnesses have been interviewed and they’re also looking at maintenance records.

Eight people in four apartments were displaced by the fiery crash although no other injuries were reported.

An official cause of the crash likely won’t be out until next year.

