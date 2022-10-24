Trial begins in Texas for the woman accused of killing Vermonter Moriah Wilson

File Photo
File Photo(usmarshals.gov via CNN Newsource)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The trial for the woman accused of killing a Vermont native cyclist is expected to start today.

Kaitlin Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson was found shot to death inside a Texas apartment back in May.

Police spent 43 days searching for Armstrong before capturing her in Costa Rica and sending her back to the United States.

Last week, Armstrong was in court for a pretrial hearing and the trial begins today.

The focus of the hearing last week was on how police gathered evidence.

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Gaga signs autographs
Burlington beautician named Born This Way Foundation’s Ultimate Stylist 2022
Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
x
NH woman faces several charges after leading police on car chase
File photo of Burlington Police
Behind the Bullets: New American community searches for solutions to violence
Local gun shop describes process of background check
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

Latest News

SDF
Annual Youth Deer Weekend hopes to teach new hunters
File photo of vinyl records
Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year
SDF
Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year
SDF
Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend