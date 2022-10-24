Trial begins in Texas for the woman accused of killing Vermonter Moriah Wilson

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The trial for the woman accused of killing a Vermont native cyclist is expected to start today.

Kaitlin Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson was found shot to death inside a Texas apartment back in May.

Police spent 43 days searching for Armstrong before capturing her in Costa Rica and sending her back to the United States.

Last week, Armstrong was in court for a pretrial hearing and the trial begins today.

The focus of the hearing last week was on how police gathered evidence.

Armstrong has pleaded not guilty to murder.

