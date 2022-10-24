Trial underway for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The trial began Monday for a Ludlow man accused in the 2018 killing of his girlfriend’s 11-month-old baby. Prosecutors say it was an act of jealousy, but defense lawyers say the evidence doesn’t back it up.

“He was strangled or smothered or a combination of both,” said Assistant Vt. Attorney General Robert Lees told the jury.

Karsen Rickert was found unresponsive in his bed on the morning of January 11th, 2018. The 11-month-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby lived in Ludlow with his mother, Abigail Wood, and her boyfriend, Tyler Pollender-Savery. Prosecutors say Pollender-Savery had both the opportunity and motive for the murder. Police say he was jealous that Wood was looking for another place to live and believed she was rekindling a relationship with the baby’s father.

“She also decided, as you will hear, that she wanted to get back together with Karsen’s father,” Lees said.

Pollender-Savery is accused of 2nd-degree murder. Several witnesses were called on day one of the trial, including Ludlow Police Chief Jeffrey Billings, the first person on the scene. He recalled asking Pollender-Savery what had happened. “Said he got up approximately a quarter of seven, went in checked on Karsen. Karsen was awake. He went out, made formula, milk, brought it back in, and then he went and took a shower,” Billings said.

Police say that’s when the boy’s mom frantically started telling him to call 911.

Both the chief and other first responders noticed bruising, scratches, and swelling around the baby’s neck. “I tried to intubate the patient and I noticed that there was a lot of swelling in the patient’s neck. I couldn’t visualize the patient’s vocal cords,” testified Ludlow EMT Stephanie Grover.

But Pollender-Savery’s attorney, David Sleigh, says the evidence is scant. He says the 11-month-old had fallen out of his bed at least once prior to the incident and that the baby’s mom told police she saw a blanket wrapped around his neck before changing her story. “She started to say, ‘No, there was no blanket near there.’ There was no blanket. The blanket had nothing to do with it,” Sleigh said.

The trial is scheduled to last all week. The baby’s mother is expected to testify. At this time we do not know if the defendant himself will be taking the stand.

