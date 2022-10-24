Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance.

Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association.

A key legislative committee Monday approved an additional $5.8 million in state funds to help pay for home heating costs.

“Without the Legislature stepping in, we would have a low benefit this year to low-income Vermonters. And we have also heard that some fuel dealers would not deliver such a small amount of fuel -- since it was 175 gallons,” said Vermont DCF Commissioner Harry Chen.

The money will go to direct fuel assistance and programs to help people replace their furnaces.

