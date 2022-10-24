BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After yet another fantastic fall weekend, this new work week will start out with just a few, widely scattered showers, on & off, throughout the day as a weak coastal system moves up from the south. It won’t be quite as warm as it was over the weekend, but still well above average.

We should crack the 70 degree mark on Tuesday under partly sunny skies. Wednesday will feature some sunshine and continued warm temperatures, but by late in the day and into Wednesday night, a cold front will move through from west to east, accompanied by a few showers.

Then it will turn cooler again by the end of the week and into the weekend, but only down to normal levels by then (normal high for Burlington is now 56°).

With a few exceptions, we still have lots of MAX Advantage weather ahead of us, especially as we get into the upcoming weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.