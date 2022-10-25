Dammit Janet: Rocky Horror’s ‘Brad Majors’ coming to The Flynn

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will be able to “do the time warp again” in style this Halloween.

The Flynn in Burlington is showing the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a special guest. Barry Bostwick, aka ”Brad Majors,” one of the original stars of the 1975 cult classic, will be in the Queen City for the big night celebrating the film’s 47th-anniversary tour.

Darren Perron spoke with Bostwick about the life-changing role that keeps on giving nearly 50 years later.

Click here for showtime and other details.

