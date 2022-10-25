Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday.

Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Police say they were shot multiple times while hiking on a trail near their home in Concord back in April. Police say they had been tracking Clegg, who had been living in the woods in South Burlington and had a one-way plane ticket to Germany. Authorities have not yet provided a motive for the murders.

Clegg will remain in custody pending his arraignment at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Related Stories:

Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont

NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect

NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings

NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple

Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death

Police searching S. Burlington wooded area following arrest of NH murder suspect

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.