Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire

Logan Clegg
Logan Clegg(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday.

Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Police say they were shot multiple times while hiking on a trail near their home in Concord back in April. Police say they had been tracking Clegg, who had been living in the woods in South Burlington and had a one-way plane ticket to Germany. Authorities have not yet provided a motive for the murders.

Clegg will remain in custody pending his arraignment at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

