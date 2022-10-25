Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday.
Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Police say they were shot multiple times while hiking on a trail near their home in Concord back in April. Police say they had been tracking Clegg, who had been living in the woods in South Burlington and had a one-way plane ticket to Germany. Authorities have not yet provided a motive for the murders.
Clegg will remain in custody pending his arraignment at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.
