Everest team delivers inspirational message to local students

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski students on Tuesday received a visit -- and inspirational message -- from the first team of Black climbers to ever summit Mount Everest.

The mountains are no stranger to Rosemary Saal and Philip Henderson. In fact, it’s familiar territory.

“We’re glad to be here and to share our story with students and just inspire them to get outside and connect with nature -- that’s the point,” Henderson said.

The two are part of the Full Circle Everest Expedition team, the first team of Black climbers to ever summit Mount Everest.

Henderson reached the 29,032-foot summit in 2012 and Saal reached the top earlier this year. While they describe the process as profound and powerful, their message to children is much greater.

Henderson, a former college athlete, knows about adversity. “When I got out of college because of an injury, I started doing things in the outdoors. I was the only person that looked like me doing these things during that time. This was about 30 years ago,” he said.

Addressing an enthusiastic room of high school students, the Full Circle Team came to talk about the experience itself and reaching goals, even if they seem too high. They say these messages are especially crucial for people of color, as those communities typically have fewer opportunities to access the outdoors.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here, but how many people have heard the phrase, ‘Oh Black people don’t...’ dot, dot, dot. Right? Always. And these sort of jokes or sayings -- that can happen about any aspect of your identity; that are repeated maybe with a giggle, maybe with a laugh, like maybe you’re roasting a friend -- that can create really limiting mindsets, right?” Saal said.

With the resounding sound of agreement from the crowd, these climbers want to help kids get to new heights.

“It was pretty interesting and it was fun to learn new things. How you guys struggle and how you guys did recover from your struggles,” said

10th grader Joseph Abdallah. Though he describes himself as an outdoorsy type, he says that mountains are difficult. But now he knows huge feats like Everest are not out of the picture. “Maybe. Maybe in the future, maybe in the future, yeah.”

Even if they’re not climbing the Earth’s highest mountain, it’s a message they hope students can carry with them to whatever dreams they want to pursue. “So many different things, hopefully. But ultimately, just seeing an example of what’s possible, an adventure they can pursue, or acknowledging that any dreams they have, no matter how far-fetched they seem, are within reach and are possible, and they’re not alone in that,” Saal said.

Four members of the Full Circle team will be in Burlington Tuesday night for a panel discussion at the Unitarian Church at 7:30.

