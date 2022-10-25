Former NH man indicted in Gorham couple’s murders

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a former New Hampshire resident has been indicted in the shooting deaths of a Gorham couple in April.

The New Hampshire Attorney General;’s Office says a Coos County Grand Jury returned indictments against Craig Keville, 33, in connection with the shooting deaths of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith LaBelle, 42.

The couple was found dead at Banks’ home on April 27. Keville, a former Berlin resident, was taken into custody in Arlington, Massachusetts in July.

The grand jury also indicted Mr. Keville on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the deaths and three counts of falsifying physical evidence for disposing of a Ruger pistol, a soft handgun case, and a bill of sale. Three additional misdemeanor charges were filed charging Keville with simple assault for causing “unprivileged physical contact to Holly Banks” on April 26.

