Waterbury voters approve housing project

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in the former village of Waterbury have voted to support a new downtown housing project.

At a special meeting of the Edward Farrar Utility District Monday evening, residents voted 208 to 69 to approve a $138,000 purchase of the vacant lot at 51 Main Street that was once home to the town’s municipal offices.

Downstreet Housing & Community Development plans to build 24 new one and two-bedroom affordable housing units

Out of a potential 1,500 voters, there was about a 20% turnout. Downstreet’s Nicola Anderson says the vote represents a real investment in the community. “I think that people understand that people working in Waterbury, looking to work in Waterbury, and looking to live in Waterbury need a place to live and I think people are tied into this idea that this is going to stay rental units,” she said.

There are still several steps to go including applying for permits. Downstreet is hoping to break ground in 2024.

