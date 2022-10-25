Harvest Week: Pumpkin custard and roasted seeds

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home.

Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to process pumpkins into a delicious custard, along with roasting the seeds.

Tune in the rest of this Harvest Week for all things apple. We’ll bring you some tasty recipes for applesauce, dried apples, and even a freezer pie filling that you can do at home.

Pumpkin Custard Recipe
Pumpkin Seed Recipe

