Meet the woman responsible for Route 7′s “leaf people”

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) -The leaf people are a tradition running in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney is the keeper of the leaf people who’s run a one-woman show for nearly two decades.

Just like magic they appear in September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for tourists.

“We think they’re great, I have no idea why they’re there or if they have a meaning but they’re really cool,” said Anne Cox, who was visiting from New York

And a beloved tradition for locals.

“I love the leaf people, I look forward to them every year and my grandkids do too,” said Liz Raveche from Shelburne Vt.

And its all thanks to one woman dressing, taking care of, and putting up the leaf people year after year in town.

Meet Gracie Pinney, the Shelburne resident took over the leaf people operation in 2005. The story of the leaf people starts in 1997 when the Shelburne Professional Business Association made them to greet residents. But, after a few years, they stopped putting them up.

“They were stored at the big barn on Shelburne farms, up in the rafters. They were still dressed when we got them down and they were so filthy-dirty. I literally, I got to my barn and I just said, ‘Oh, no, what am I getting into?’” said Pinney.

Since then, she’s doubled the amount of friendly leaf people scattered around Shelburne. This year, there are 64 out and about.

Pinney stores them in her house in the winter, and starts dressing them in August. She said it takes around 60 to 80 hours to get them ready to hit the town, especially because she puts a lot of thought into the outfits.

“We try to keep it bright and fun and I buy things through Goodwill the Resource store and I came out of the store a week ago because I look all the time just to find things, and I had a handful of stuff,” said Pinney.

Every leaf person is different. Some have shoes. Others are dressed in theme, like the patriotic leaf person in front of a memorial.

And Pinney’s favorite part about being the mother of the leaf people?

“The joy it brings to everybody. How many people will see us when we put them up and stop and say ‘thank you.’ And there are a lot of people that don’t know who it is who does them,” said Pinney.

The leaf people are a way to welcome fall into Vermont. And now as we approach Halloween the leaf people will be returning to their home in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.