North Country hospital CEO resigns

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A major shakeup at a Vermont hospital, whose medical staff was declining.

The CEO of the North Country Hospital, Brian Nall is officially resigning. This comes after staff took a no-confidence vote towards Nall -- which failed last April.

Former medical staff told Channel Three that management decisions has created an unsafe work environment -- pushing people to leave their positions.

With everyone leaving, left many jobs vacant. As of last Friday, there were 100 open positions listed on the hospital’s website.

The Board of Trustees Chair of the hospital, Frank Knoll says Tracey Paul will be the new interim managing officer.

