Section of Pine Street closed due to gas and water main line repairs

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews are out on Pine Street repairing a gas and water main line Monday.

The Department of Public Works says the area between Birchcliff Parkway and Lakeside Avenue is closed to thru-traffic.

Crews were fixing a 103 year old water line when a gas line was hit.

This section of Pine Street will likely be closed into the overnight hours. Sears Lane to Lakeside Avenue will be reopened Tuesday morning to relieve some of the Pine Street traffic.

