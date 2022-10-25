Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington

Tesla hopes to build its first first Vermont dealership in the old Hannaford lot in South...
Tesla hopes to build its first first Vermont dealership in the old Hannaford lot in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city.

South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.

They say the request prompted them to reevaluate zoning in that entire area, partly to encourage more housing.

“Allowing for reuse for existing properties and existing buildings that are already in large footprints further away from Shelburne Road, where they’re still accessible but not quite as visible or as accessible to transit as auto sales,” said the city’s Paul Conner.

If the zoning change is approved by the Planning Commission, it will go to the City Council to decide.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Montgomery/File
Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested on murder charge
File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
File photo
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
Tyler Pollender-Savery in court Monday.
Trial underway for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby
File photo
Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding

Latest News

Republican Gerald Malloy and Representative Peter Welch
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate
File photo
Everest team delivers inspirational message to local students
File photo
Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list
Abortion, energy addressed in NH gubernatorial debate