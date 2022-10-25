Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city.

South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.

They say the request prompted them to reevaluate zoning in that entire area, partly to encourage more housing.

“Allowing for reuse for existing properties and existing buildings that are already in large footprints further away from Shelburne Road, where they’re still accessible but not quite as visible or as accessible to transit as auto sales,” said the city’s Paul Conner.

If the zoning change is approved by the Planning Commission, it will go to the City Council to decide.

