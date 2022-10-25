VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officers are getting together following dozens of wrong-way drivers in Vermont so far this year.

According to Vermont State Police, there have been 41 wrong-way drivers so far this year.

Compare that to 40 last year and 29 in 2020. 2019 had a staggering 49 wrong-way drivers.

Officers plan to share what to do if drivers encounter a wrong-way driver.

WCAX will be at a news conference this afternoon on I-89 in Georgia, watch Channel Three this evening for details.

