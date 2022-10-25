VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers

Law enforcement officers are getting together following dozens of wrong-way drivers in Vermont so far this year.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officers are getting together following dozens of wrong-way drivers in Vermont so far this year.

According to Vermont State Police, there have been 41 wrong-way drivers so far this year.

Compare that to 40 last year and 29 in 2020. 2019 had a staggering 49 wrong-way drivers.

Officers plan to share what to do if drivers encounter a wrong-way driver.

WCAX will be at a news conference this afternoon on I-89 in Georgia, watch Channel Three this evening for details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Montgomery/File
Harmony Montgomery’s father arrested on murder charge
File photo
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
Hubbard Park in Montpelier will soon have a universally accessible walking trail.
Montpelier Hubbard Park trail accessibility project underway
x
NH woman faces several charges after leading police on car chase
Tyler Pollender-Savery in court Monday.
Trial underway for Ludlow man accused of murdering girlfriend’s baby

Latest News

Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a...
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
Law enforcement officers are getting together following dozens of wrong-way drivers in Vermont...
VSP officers to meet over increase in wrong-way drivers
The leaf people are a tradition running in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney is...
Meet the woman responsible for Route 7′s “leaf people”
The leaf people are a tradition running in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney is...
Meet the woman responsible for Route 7′s “leaf people”