Vt. officials spotlight ‘Most Promising Jobs’ list

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting openings in high-paying jobs expected to be in high demand over the next decade.

The state has long struggled with demographic and workforce issues. State data shows that last month there were 20,000 open jobs and not enough people to fill them.

The annual Most Promising Jobs list is published by the McClure Foundation and outlines estimated job openings over the next decade in fields from education to health care to carpentry and accounting.

“There are many job opportunities across the state and this brochure highlights just some. That’s an important takeaway - that there are more opportunities than are highlights here,” said Mathew Barewicz, the state’s economic and labor market information director.

The state will soon send out thousands of copies of the brochure to homes and schools to spark a discussion about seeking education and building a career in Vermont.

Vermont’s Chamber of Commerce says growing the workforce involves investments in telling Vermont’s story and pitching it as a destination to grow a career and a family.

