ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish.

While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy.

Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret Ladago to learn more about the life cycle of the native Vermont species.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.