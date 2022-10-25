BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm day on Tuesday when temperatures in many spots made it into the low to mid 70s, we’ll see a similar day on Wednesday. A cold front will make it’s way through on Wednesday night and bring more seasonal temperatures and more sunshine for the end of the week.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds again on Wednesday with the chance of a passing shower or two. Highs will be warm once again with morning lows starting in the low 60s and afternoon highs once again back in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up later in the day with the better chance of showers as a cold front advances on the region for Wednesday night.

Look for lingering clouds on Thursday morning as skies become partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, but closer to normal with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures remain near normal through the end of the work week on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

The weekend is looking nice once again as high pressure builds over the region for Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s and low 60s. Halloween on Monday is looking good at this point, but we are watching a system that could bring a few showers on Monday night and into Tuesday. Warm weather looks to continue through most of next week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through next Wednesday.

