BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Our streak of unusually warm weather for late October will continue through mid-week. High temperatures should crack the 70 degree mark both today and on Wednesday here in the Champlain Valley. It will be partly sunny today, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower, mainly early in the day.

Wednesday will also be partly sunny. Then a cold front will come through from west to east late in the evening hours and a bit into Wednesday night. It will be accompanied by just a few showers, and it will usher in a cooler batch of air.

After a lingering AM shower, skies will be clearing out for the rest of Thursday. Friday will be the coolest day of the bunch coming up, but temperatures will basically be normal for late October. There will be lots of sunshine on Friday with just a few clouds mixing in. And there will be plenty of sunshine for the last weekend of October as temperatures start to come back up again.

Right now, Halloween on Monday is looking like a decent day, but there may be a few showers late in the day. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be fine-tuning that Halloween/Trick-or-Treat forecast for you over the next few days. -Gary

