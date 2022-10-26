Are video games as bad for children as it seems? New research says maybe not

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are video games as bad for children as it seems? New research from the University of Vermont says maybe not. The study is being done by researchers at UVM in collaboration with 20 other higher education institutions.

Researchers are comparing the brains of 2,000 kids aged 9 and 10 based on two groups. They are kids who spend at least three hours a day playing video games and those who rarely spend time in front of a screen. So far researchers have found those in the gaming category do better on cognitive skills tests. “

We are seeing improved neurocognition and at the same time we are seeing alternate brain function in regions that are involved in vision, attention, and working memory,” said Bader Chaarani, assistant professor of psychiatry at UVM.

Similar research has been done before, but with a much smaller sample size. Chaarani says those results historically point toward poor mental health and violent tendencies.

“I think parents worry a lot right now about their kids spending time on videogaming,” Chaarani said. “For now, we’re not seeing any evidence for worse mental health.”

Some people Channel 3 spoke with were surprised to hear about the positive impacts gaming can have, while others say it’s about time the research caught up.

“My son is really young so we haven’t really started letting him playing video games,” said Erica Couture, a parent. “I am concerned about the violence and him maybe becoming obsessed with them.”

“There are a lot of types of video games and I think there’s a lot of positive things can get from video games,” said Natalie Nachtigal. “I mean, I’ve played video games since I was a child and I’ve really enjoyed it as part of my life.”

Chaarani says there’s still more work to be done in discovering how and why the cognitive behaviors change, as well as looking at other age groups. “We have the luxury to include both video gaming behavior and cognition and brain function simultaneously within the same study and we’re seeing they’re all connected,” he continued.

Chaarani says this research should wrap up in the next four or five years. In that time they hope to look at the impacts of different types of games.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.