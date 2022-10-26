The Big E brings in big crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - For the Big E this year put the “e” in exceptional. According to the Vermont Secretary of Agriculture’s office, the 17-day fair was a success, with the most popular day being Vermont Day.

There were 23 Vermont vendors inside the Vermont building to share what the state has to offer, including food and clothing.

Vermont building staff member Logan George won an award for going above and beyond to make the fair a great experience for everyone.

Overall, more than $1.6M people visited the fair during its run, an attendance record second only to 2019. Vermont day this year did, however, break the single-day attendance record with a turnout of almost 180,000.

