Burlington launches new grant program for non-profits
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is launching a new grant program to help support non-profit organizations throughout the city.
Tuesday, Burlington’s Mayor Miro Weinberger announced $1,000,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will go towards non-profits, who support individuals, households, and industries disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
Non-profits that apply through the city’s website and with grants ranging from $10,000 to $150,000. Applicants must be registered with the State of Vermont -- as a non-profit organization -- and use the funding within the city of Burlington.
Funding may be available after November 15 based on funding availability.
