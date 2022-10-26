Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the insanity murder trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017.
Both sides presented their own experts for the rebuttal portion of the trial. On Tuesday, the state’s expert was called as they try to refute the claim that Aita Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.
The judge met with the jury Wednesday afternoon to discuss the process and provide instructions going forward.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to start Friday morning.
Related Stories:
Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case
Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case
Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity
Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer
The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial
Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer
Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer
Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer
Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer
Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.