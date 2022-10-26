Closing arguments expected Friday in Burlington murder case

Aita Gurung/File
Aita Gurung/File(WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The defense rested its case Wednesday in the insanity murder trial of a man accused of murdering his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017.

Both sides presented their own experts for the rebuttal portion of the trial. On Tuesday, the state’s expert was called as they try to refute the claim that Aita Gurung was insane at the time of the murder.

The judge met with the jury Wednesday afternoon to discuss the process and provide instructions going forward.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected to start Friday morning.

Related Stories:

Defense nearing end in Burlington cleaver murder case

Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case

Police testify on previous run-ins with murder suspect claiming insanity

Medical experts testify on mental illness in trial of alleged cleaver killer

The case for insanity: Expert analysis of meat cleaver murder trial

Family members take stand at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Daughter, police officers testify at murder trial of alleged cleaver killer

Trial gets underway for accused cleaver killer

Jury selected in trial of accused cleaver killer

Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton

Latest News

Tesla hopes to build its first first Vermont dealership in the old Hannaford lot in South...
Tesla a step closer to opening South Burlington showroom
South Burlington DV
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
x
Body found after Colchester mobile home fire
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage