Harvest Week: Apple sauce

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home.

Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to make apple sauce.

Stay tuned Thursday for how to make dried apple leather. On Friday, we’ll make apple pie filling that can be stored in the freezer.

Related Story:

Harvest Week: Pumpkin custard and roasted seeds

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton

Latest News

Steps to End Domestic Violence distributed coasters with a message as part of October's...
Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message
MM
Harvest Week: Apple sauce
File photo
Tips to keep pets safe on Halloween
MM
Tips to keep pets safe on Halloween