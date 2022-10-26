Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hinesburg man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he tried to run down his girlfriend with his truck.

It happened Tuesday night on Williston Road in South Burlington. South Burlington Police say Rocky Racicot, 42, assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to jump out of their moving truck. They say she ran to a nearby parking lot and hid behind a rock to prevent Racicot from running her over.

Officers arrested him in Williston on charges including aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

