H.S. playoffs for Tuesday, October 25th
Scores and highlights from around the state
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Playdowns
#9 Essex 5, #8 Mt. Anthony 0
#5 Rutland 3, #12 Brattleboro 2
#7 South Burlington 4, #10 St. Johnsbury 1
#6 Burlington 2, #11 BFA - St. Albans 1
Division 2 Playdowns
#9 Stratton 2, #8 U-32 1
#4 Spaulding 1, #13 Enosburg 0
#5 Rice 2, #12 Middlebury 0
#2 North Country 5, #15 Lamoille 1
#7 Milton 8, #10 Otter Valley 0
#3 Harwood 10, #14 GMVS 0
#11 Mt. Abe 2, #6 Missisquoi 1
Division 3 Playdowns
#9 Northfield-Williamstown 1, #8 Peoples 0
#4 White River Valley 4, #13 Oxbow 0
#5 Woodstock 5, #12 Springfield 0
#2 BFA - Fairfax 9, #15 Thetford 0
#10 Lake Region 3, #7 Randolph 1
#3 Stowe 4, #14 Vergennes 0
#6 Windsor 3, #11 Green Mountain U 2
Division 4 Playdowns
#8 Danville 3, #9 Poultney 0
#4 Richford 5, #13 Craftsbury 0
#5 MSJ 5, #12 Long Trail 1
#2 Proctor 4, #15 Twinfield-Cabot 0
#10 Rivendell 0, #7 West Rutland 0 (Rivendell advances 3-1 in PKs)
#3 Blue Mountain 4, #14 Sharon 1
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 Playdowns
#1 Montpelier 7, #16 Lamoille 0
#2 Middlebury 11, #15 Missisquoi 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 Playdown
#8 Mt. Mansfield 2, #9 Rutland 1
Division 2 Playdown
#9 Middlebury 1, #8 St. Johnsbury 1 (Middlebury advances 3-2 in shootout)
Division 3 Playdown
#8 North Country 3, #9 Milton 2
Division 3 Quarterfinal
#2 Fair Haven 3, #7 Missisquoi 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Playdown
#8 Enosburg 3, #9 Vermont Commons 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Playdowns
#8 St. Johnsbury 3, #9 Lyndon 0
#2 CVU 3, #15 Randolph 0
#10 South Burlington 3, #7 Harwood 2
