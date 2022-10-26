H.S. playoffs for Tuesday, October 25th

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 Playdowns

#9 Essex 5, #8 Mt. Anthony 0

#5 Rutland 3, #12 Brattleboro 2

#7 South Burlington 4, #10 St. Johnsbury 1

#6 Burlington 2, #11 BFA - St. Albans 1

Division 2 Playdowns

#9 Stratton 2, #8 U-32 1

#4 Spaulding 1, #13 Enosburg 0

#5 Rice 2, #12 Middlebury 0

#2 North Country 5, #15 Lamoille 1

#7 Milton 8, #10 Otter Valley 0

#3 Harwood 10, #14 GMVS 0

#11 Mt. Abe 2, #6 Missisquoi 1

Division 3 Playdowns

#9 Northfield-Williamstown 1, #8 Peoples 0

#4 White River Valley 4, #13 Oxbow 0

#5 Woodstock 5, #12 Springfield 0

#2 BFA - Fairfax 9, #15 Thetford 0

#10 Lake Region 3, #7 Randolph 1

#3 Stowe 4, #14 Vergennes 0

#6 Windsor 3, #11 Green Mountain U 2

Division 4 Playdowns

#8 Danville 3, #9 Poultney 0

#4 Richford 5, #13 Craftsbury 0

#5 MSJ 5, #12 Long Trail 1

#2 Proctor 4, #15 Twinfield-Cabot 0

#10 Rivendell 0, #7 West Rutland 0 (Rivendell advances 3-1 in PKs)

#3 Blue Mountain 4, #14 Sharon 1

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 Playdowns

#1 Montpelier 7, #16 Lamoille 0

#2 Middlebury 11, #15 Missisquoi 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 Playdown

#8 Mt. Mansfield 2, #9 Rutland 1

Division 2 Playdown

#9 Middlebury 1, #8 St. Johnsbury 1 (Middlebury advances 3-2 in shootout)

Division 3 Playdown

#8 North Country 3, #9 Milton 2

Division 3 Quarterfinal

#2 Fair Haven 3, #7 Missisquoi 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Playdown

#8 Enosburg 3, #9 Vermont Commons 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Playdowns

#8 St. Johnsbury 3, #9 Lyndon 0

#2 CVU 3, #15 Randolph 0

#10 South Burlington 3, #7 Harwood 2

