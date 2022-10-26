Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Domestic violence is a pervasive problem, so some Chittenden County bars and restaurants are embracing a new effort to spark conversations about unhealthy relationships.

The group Steps to End Domestic Violence distributed coasters with a message as part of October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. They can be found at more than 15 bars, breweries, and restaurants.

“We wanted it to be low pressure and have a component of a discreet way of getting our information across,” said the nonprofit’s Nicole Kubon. She says her team came up with the idea to get their message out where people can casually see it. “Why don’t we focus our efforts on talking about red flags in unhealthy relationships or abusive relationships so that we can help people identify potential examples that they might be in a harmful relationship.”

The coasters have examples such as partners reading another’s phone without asking or showing up at a job unannounced. Kubon says they hope it’s getting the conversation started about behaviors that could be an indicator of a larger issue in relationships. “We wanted to talk about what are some of the more subtle signs you might be in an unhealthy relationship dynamic without having to identify it as domestic violence, as an abusive relationship,” she said.

Kubon says the response from local establishments has been overwhelmingly positive. The coasters are on hand at Manhattan’s Pizza and Pub in Burlington’s downtown. Owner Sam Tolstoi says it was an easy decision to make them available. “We sort of see ourselves as a safe space in Burlington. We want to be known that if you are in some sort of situation, that you can always come in here and talk to a bartender or talk to someone who will keep you in a safe place and get you the help you need,” he said.

Kubon says they hope to bring the coasters back every October and hope next year even more establishments take part.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic assault, there is support available.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.