Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire

According to the Colchester Police Department one person is dead after a fire overnight in Colchester.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead after a fire overnight in Colchester.

Colchester Police say fire crews from six area departments responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home park around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday night to respond to a modular home on fire. They say a body was found inside the home just before midnight, The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
North Country Hospital
North Country hospital CEO resigns
The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997.
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

Latest News

According to the Colchester Police Department one person is dead after a fire overnight in...
Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire
For the Big E this year put the “e” in exceptional.
The Big E brings in big crowds
An increasing number of children are sick with Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, causing some...
RSV spikes early, putting kids in the hospital
File Photo
RSV spikes early, putting kids in the hospital