Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead after a fire overnight in Colchester.

Colchester Police say fire crews from six area departments responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home park around 10:54 p.m. Tuesday night to respond to a modular home on fire. They say a body was found inside the home just before midnight, The name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

