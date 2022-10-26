Man wanted by police captured in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on the run from police was arrested in Barton early Wednesday and faces assault charges.

The Vermont State Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was already wanted on a warrant when he eluded police earlier this month in Barton after he was suspected of assaulting a man with a weapon. Police say he was located Wednesday at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment.

Police say another person involved in the case, Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield, was picked up by police earlier this month.

