Man wanted by police captured in Barton

Daniel Peters
Daniel Peters(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on the run from police was arrested in Barton early Wednesday and faces assault charges.

The Vermont State Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was already wanted on a warrant when he eluded police earlier this month in Barton after he was suspected of assaulting a man with a weapon. Police say he was located Wednesday at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment.

Police say another person involved in the case, Shannon Wrabel, 35, of Westfield, was picked up by police earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
North Country Hospital
North Country hospital CEO resigns
The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997.
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

Latest News

Body found after Colchester mobile home fire
According to the Colchester Police Department one person is dead after a fire overnight in...
Man found dead after Colchester mobile home fire
For the Big E this year put the “e” in exceptional.
The Big E brings in big crowds
An increasing number of children are sick with Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, causing some...
RSV spikes early, putting kids in the hospital