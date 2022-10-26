Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.

In 1957, the two states agreed that Massachusetts would pay the affected New Hampshire communities, but since 20t14 a dispute over the amount of money stalled the payments and New Hampshire paid 100% of the lost revenue to the impacted communities.

Now, Massachusetts will pay the entire amount that they owed.

