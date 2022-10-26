Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.

In 1957, the two states agreed that Massachusetts would pay the affected New Hampshire communities, but since 20t14 a dispute over the amount of money stalled the payments and New Hampshire paid 100% of the lost revenue to the impacted communities.

Now, Massachusetts will pay the entire amount that they owed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
File photo
VSP share tips on dealing with wrong-way drivers
North Country Hospital
North Country hospital CEO resigns
The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997.
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

Latest News

Logan Clegg
Man pleads not guilty NH couple’s death, waives arraignment
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
Republican Gerald Malloy and Representative Peter Welch
WATCH LIVE: Vt. Candidates for US Senate to debate on WCAX
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton