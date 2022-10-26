The next generation of morticians is mostly young, female and ‘called’ to the profession

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s 62 funeral parlors confront chronic staff shortages, shrinking profit margins, and an aging workforce, they have responded by recruiting a new, more diverse generation of workers.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians.

