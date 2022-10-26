The next generation of morticians is mostly young, female and ‘called’ to the profession

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont’s 62 funeral parlors confront chronic staff shortages, shrinking profit margins, and an aging workforce, they have responded by recruiting a new, more diverse generation of workers.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.