Police investigating inmate death at Southern State Correctional Facility

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

Corrections officials say staff found 67-year-old Dan Griswold of Rutland unresponsive in his cell Tuesday. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say it doesn’t appear the death is suspicious at this time. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine why and how he died.

Griswold has been in state custody since 1998 -- on a sentence of 40 years to life -- for aggravated sexual assault.

