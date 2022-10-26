Suspect in 1989 Danby double murder due in court Thursday
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man charged in the 1989 double homicide of a Danby couple has been returned to Vermont for arraignment on Friday.
Michael Louise, 79, was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse on two counts of second-degree murder. The charges stem from the killing of his inlaws, George and Katherine Peacock, at their Danby home 33 years ago.
Authorities say DNA helped crack the cold case.
Related Story:
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.