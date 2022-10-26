Tesla a step closer to opening South Burlington showroom

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tesla is a step closer to opening its first-ever showroom in Vermont.

The EV manufacturer asked the city of South Burlington for a zoning change so it could put a dealership at the former Hannaford off of Shelburne Road that’s currently being used as a temporary Halloween store.

The City Planning Commission Tuesday night approved two major changes that allow car dealerships and more housing off Shelburne Road.

The city council will now vote on those changes.

