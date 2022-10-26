Tips to keep pets safe on Halloween

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Halloween just a few days away, many are scrambling to get those last-minute costumes for both themselves and their pets. But local veterinarians want to remind owners that pets don’t enjoy Halloween as much as humans.

While “trick or treat” season is fun for humans, for pets, it’s more trick than treat.

“Decorations can be scary, right? There’s like flying ghosts or skeletons that make noise. Those can be scary for pets because they don’t know what’s going on,” said Dr. Erin Forbes with the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association. She says the beloved holiday can be frightening for furry friends. It’s sensory overload, from noisy decorations to groups of kids pounding on the door. “Kids showing up wearing strange outfits or things that are shiny or sparkly that can scare your pet.”

While kids wearing costumes could be a little jarring for fido, dressing up your pet can be nerve-wracking for it as well. While some pets are cool with it, others are not. Forbes says a good way to test costume tolerance is to put a t-shirt on them. “If they wear a T-shirt and they’re fine, then you can probably put a bigger costume on them. If they freak out, no, don’t dress them up because it’s not going to be a good experience for them,” she said.

Intricate costumes and irritated pets don’t mix and can also come with a choking hazard for chewers. “My friend dresses her friend up as a lobster and it has a lot of little attachments on it, and her dog doesn’t care. But if your dog doesn’t like it, and chewed the arm off and swallowed it, it could get stuck,” Forbes said.

And speaking of eating things they shouldn’t, watch the candy bowl. Forbes says nearly every year they get a panicked phone call about a pup that dove into the sweet treats. It might be okay if it’s not too much, but a phone call to your vet is a good idea. “Usually cats are smarter than that. They’re like, ‘I know better, I’m not going to eat that,’” she said.

In an effort to get the candy out of the house and into trick or treater’s bags without the doorbell ringing incessantly, Forbes says it’s a good idea to think ahead. “If you know your dog reacts to someone knocking on the door, then either put a bowl of candy out so you can take it as needed. Or, just sit outside --that’s what I do. I just sit outside on my porch and the kids come and I’m out there for an hour and a half and then I go inside,” she said.

Forbes says if you’d like to take your pet trick or treating, she recommends a good tag with contact information on their collar and maybe using two leashes for an added layer of security.

