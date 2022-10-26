Tractor trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another truck stuck in Smuggler’s Notch shuts down the road for several hours and the driver was charged with cocaine possession.

Police say 31-year-old Kevin foster of Pennsylvania --drove past several signs prohibiting tractor trailer units -- on Route 108 in Cambridge -- just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he stopped near the peak and authorities safely guided him back down. Foster was issued a $1,200 ticket.

Foster also had an active warrant for cocaine possession. He’s scheduled to appear in Vermont court Wednesday.

