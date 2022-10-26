Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering baby

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A child murder trial continued in White River Junction Wednesday with prosecutors laying out evidence to show the suspect had the opportunity and motive to commit the crime.

It’s been more than four years since 11-month-old Karsen Rickert was found unresponsive in his bed in Ludlow. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During Wednesday’s hearings, the jury heard directly from the man who police say is responsible for the murder.

“I fell in love with that kid, I don’t know how or why,” Tyler Pollender-Savery told police in an interview right after the incident.

The interview laid out a detailed timeline of the chain of events. Pollender-Savery admits to being along with Karsen right before the baby was found unresponsive. The recording was played in court Wednesday and includes Pollender-Savery describing the moment the baby’s mom, Abigail Wood, noticed something was terribly wrong. “She came flying around the corner, baby in her arms, told me to call 911, put him down on our carpet, and started giving him CPR,” Pollender-Savery said.

Prosecutors say Pollender-Savery killed the child out of jealousy, upset that Wood was planning to move out of his Ludlow home and rekindle a relationship with the boy’s father. An autopsy concluded the 11-month-old was strangled, suffocated, or a combination of the two. He also had scratches on his neck and inside his mouth. A state police detective testified that stains were found on the boy’s bed.

“There was a crib mattress, fitted sheet, a flat sheet as well as the comforter itself. There were red-brown stains noted on all three of those items,” said Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Aimee Nolan.

But the defense is attempting to show the boy’s death was accidental. They pointed to statements Wood allegedly made about a blanket being around the baby’s neck when she found him unresponsive. Those statements were confirmed in a report filed by an ER nurse who testified via video.

If convicted on the 2nd-degree murder charge, Pollender-Savery faces a minimum of 20 years behind bars. He is currently on home confinement. Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.

