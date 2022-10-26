WATCH LIVE: Vt. Candidates for US Senate to debate on WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With less than two weeks until the midterm election, the Vermont candidates for U.S. Senate, Democrat Rep. Peter Welch and Republican Gerald Malloy, face off Wednesday night on the WCAX debate.

Watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window.

Peter Welch is no stranger to Vermont politics, having served in the Statehouse and for the past 16 years as Vermont’s lone congressman. He says his experience will help set him up to take the place of Senator Patrick Leahy, who will step down at the end of his term in January.

Welch’s opponent is political newcomer Gerald Malloy, an Army veteran and businessman who has said the country is headed in the wrong direction and thinks his conservative Republican values are the answer.

Related Stories:

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate

Welch and Malloy face off in first debate

Malloy defeats Nolan in tight GOP US Senate race

Poll finds Vermont voters likely to send 2 Democrats to Washington

Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.