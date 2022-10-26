WATCH LIVE: Vt. Candidates for US Senate to debate on WCAX

Republican Gerald Malloy and Representative Peter Welch
Republican Gerald Malloy and Representative Peter Welch(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With less than two weeks until the midterm election, the Vermont candidates for U.S. Senate, Democrat Rep. Peter Welch and Republican Gerald Malloy, face off Wednesday night on the WCAX debate.

Watch the debate live at 7 p.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window.

Peter Welch is no stranger to Vermont politics, having served in the Statehouse and for the past 16 years as Vermont’s lone congressman. He says his experience will help set him up to take the place of Senator Patrick Leahy, who will step down at the end of his term in January.

Welch’s opponent is political newcomer Gerald Malloy, an Army veteran and businessman who has said the country is headed in the wrong direction and thinks his conservative Republican values are the answer.

