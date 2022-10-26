BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of warm weather will come to an end early Thursday morning as a front swings through and brings more seasonal temperatures for the end of the week. We set a new record high in Burlington on Wednesday, hitting 78 degrees, but highs will return to the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will start with some clouds but become partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will not warm up much, starting the day in the upper 40s, only warming up into the mid 50s by the afternoon, about 20 degrees colder than the day before. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the end of the work week on Friday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s.

It’s shaping up to be an outstanding weekend on the way. Skies will be sunny for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be warming up a bit into the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds return on Monday for Halloween with the chance of a few showers heading into the overnight hours. Skies will be cloudy with showers likely on Tuesday, then it will be partly sunny and mild through the remainder of the week. Highs will be back in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.