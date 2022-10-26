BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It was weirdly warm on Tuesday with high temperatures getting well into the 70s for many locations. Today will be another day with those almost summerlike temperatures. There will be a mix of sun & clouds, and just a few showers, first during the morning in our eastern areas, then later in the evening hours, mainly to the north.

Thursday will start out with some clouds, but then there will be increasing sunshine as cooler, drier air works its way in from the NNW. Temperatures on Thursday will be much closer to normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 55°).

Friday will also be seasonably cooler, but there will be lots of sunshine. Those sunny skies will stick around through the weekend as it starts to warm back up again to well above normal levels.

On Monday, Halloween is looking pretty good - partly sunny with those mild temperatures. There is also a chance for a few showers, mainly late in the day. There is also a chance for a few showers on Tuesday to start the month of November.

Another great weekend to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

