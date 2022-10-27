Campaign Countdown: Meet the NH candidates for US Senate

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The race for United States Senate in New Hampshire pits a career politician against a political outsider. The incumbent, Democrat Maggie Hassan, is being challenged by Republican Don Bolduc. It comes at a time when many Americans are feeling the pinch of rising costs.

“Costs are too high,” said Sen. Hassan-D, New Hampshire. She says she works every day in Washington to lower those costs and the junior senator for the Granite State says she has a track record of delivering results. “Whether it’s teaming up with a Republican to ban the practice of surprise medical bills and lower people’s health care costs or whether it’s negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”

Her opponent has never run for statewide office, though he’s done many tours on the battlefield. “I’ve dedicated 33 and-a-half years of my life in the military to supporting this country’s values and principles,” Don Bolduc said. The retired Army brigadier general says he’s running to represent every resident of the state. “Career politicians don’t work for the people, they expect people to work for them. And they are beholden to special interests and lobbyists and wealthy political elite.” Bolduc says Hassan, who also served several terms as Governor, is part of the problem.

But Hassan brushes off the criticism, again, pointing to her record. “It’s why I stood up to big pharma to help lower prescription drug cost, and it is why I stood up to big oil to help people lower their energy costs,” she said.

The midterm elections come as many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, whether it’s at the gas pump or in the grocery store aisle. But two other issues have also dominated this election cycle. “As concerned and as people rightly are about costs, they are also really concerned that women’s fundamental freedoms are being taken away,” Hassan said.

Hassan has repeatedly said Bolduc would support a national abortion ban. An allegation he flatly denies. “I do not support a federal ban and will not support a federal ban. The Supreme Court decision was quite clear. It is now a state issue,” Bolduc said.

Election integrity has also been front and center in the race. “He has been going all over the state, stoking this false idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen,” Hassan said.

During the primary, Bolduc claimed Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the actual winner. A position he reversed immediately after winning the party’s nomination as he pivoted to the general election. “We have to have the ability to change our mind. We have to have the ability to recognize, ok, we didn’t get that one right so now here’s my new position,” Bolduc said.

The race has the potential to shift the balance of power in Washington. If the Democrats want to keep control of the Senate, they can’t afford to lose a seat they already have. If Bolduc is successful, he says reigning in costs, including health care, will be his top priority. “Seventy-three percent today say they can’t afford the necessities of life,” he said.

Recent polling shows the race for Senate in New Hampshire tightening, with Hassan having a slight advantage.

Jeremy Kauffman from the Libertarian party is also in the race.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.