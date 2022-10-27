Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt.

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol.

The Firehouse Apartments are a product of co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust, and Evernorth.

Leaders say the building is for 20 low and moderate-income households.

The apartments are all electric, high-performance homes and meet certain green community standards.

It’s a more than $8.5 project, that leaders say is a mix of public and private funds.

