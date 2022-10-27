Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press and MATT O’BRIEN AP Technology Writer
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences.

The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote, in an unusually-long message for the billionaire Tesla CEO who typically projects his thoughts in one-line tweets.

He continued: “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

The message reflects concerns among advertisers -- Twitter’s chief source of revenue -- that Musk’s plans to promote free speech by cutting back on moderating content will open the floodgates to more online toxicity and drive away users.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a vehicle Tuesday night on Williston Road...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Regional opioid strike force makes 1st arrest, in Maine
Becca Balint, left, stands with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch at an Oct. 22 campaign...
Balint likely to be elected Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10