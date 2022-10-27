Glebe Mountain parcel to be transferred to Silvio O. Conte refuge

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Conservation enthusiasts are celebrating a big land deal that will federally protect thousands of acres of forest land in Windham County from future development. But as Calin Cutler reports, some state officials say they were left out of the loop.

In the towns Londonderry and Windham, not far from Magic Mountian ski area, a sprawling 3,500-acre parcel of forest encompassing Glebe Mountain will soon be protected into perpetuity

“This piece of property provides a piece of property for species to move as the climate changes,” said Heather Furman with the Nature Conservancy, the organization that bought the land from a private landowner in 2019 for $4 million. Now, the group has announced it will be transferred to the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge as part of an $8 million deal secured by Senator Patrick Leahy. It expands the already vast refuge, creating a mosaic of nearly 40,000 acres of protected federal land across four states.

“We know that this is a really high-value parcel in terms of the natural values it contains and supports,” said Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. While she applauds the acquisition, calling it a big deal for conservation, she says state officials were left in the dark. “Folks may readily move from one land holding to another not realizing that they’ve crossed a boundary and be subject to a different set of rules.” Moore says the federal government’s lack of communication follows recent changes to hunting rules in the refuge that also caught the Scott administration off guard.

Federal officials say they worked closely with local towns on the transaction and are not required to tell the state, although they say the Scott administration already knew they were interested in the area.

The Nature Conservancy says the land will be critical for wildlife habitat as well as public recreation, including hunting and snowmobiling. “We want to provide places for wildlife and wildlife habitat to exist in the long term and this parcel is critical in enabling that to happen,” Furman said.

A huge swath of land for wildlife and everyone in the region to enjoy.

