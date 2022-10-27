H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, October 26th
Scores and highlights from around the state
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Playdowns
#9 Burr and Burton 4, #8 Rutland 1
#5 Essex 4, #12 BFA-St. Albans 0
#7 St. Johnsbury 4, #10 Brattleboro 1
#6 Mt. Mansfield 2, #11 Burlington 1
Division 2 Playdowns
#8 Rice 1, #9 Stratton 0
#4 Hartford 4, #13 GMVS 0
#5 U-32 5, #12 Lake Region 0
#10 Otter Valley 1, #7 Mt. Abe 0
#3 Harwood 6, #14 Milton 1
#6 North Country 4, #11 Spaulding 0
Division 3 Playdowns
#9 Green Mountain U. 1, #8 White River Valley 0
#4 Enosburg 4, #13 Northfield-Williamstown 1
#5 Woodstock 1, #12 Fair Haven 0
#2 Stowe 13, #15 Bellows Falls 0
#7 BFA-Fairfax 2, #10 Hazen 1
#3 Peoples 6, #14 Oxbow 2
#6 Thetford 5, #11 Randolph 4
Division 4 Playdowns
#1 Rivendell 7, #16 Sharon 0
#8 Long Trail 3, #9 MSJ 1
#4 Twinfield-Cabot 7, #13 Craftsbury 0
#2 Winooski 7, #15 Blue Mountain 0
#7 Richford 5, #10 Danville 0
#6 Grace Christian 5, #11 Proctor 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 2 Playdown
#1 Montpelier 8, #16 Hartford 0
Division 4 Playdown
#6 Arlington 5, #11 Hazen 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Playdowns
#4 Mt. Mansfield 3, #13 Enosburg 1
#5 BFA-St. Albans 3, #12 Montpelier 0
#3 Rice 3, #14 Burlington 0
#6 Mt. Anthony 3, #11 Colchester 0
