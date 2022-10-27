H.S. playoffs for Wednesday, October 26th

Scores and highlights from around the state
Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Playdowns

#9 Burr and Burton 4, #8 Rutland 1

#5 Essex 4, #12 BFA-St. Albans 0

#7 St. Johnsbury 4, #10 Brattleboro 1

#6 Mt. Mansfield 2, #11 Burlington 1

Division 2 Playdowns

#8 Rice 1, #9 Stratton 0

#4 Hartford 4, #13 GMVS 0

#5 U-32 5, #12 Lake Region 0

#10 Otter Valley 1, #7 Mt. Abe 0

#3 Harwood 6, #14 Milton 1

#6 North Country 4, #11 Spaulding 0

Division 3 Playdowns

#9 Green Mountain U. 1, #8 White River Valley 0

#4 Enosburg 4, #13 Northfield-Williamstown 1

#5 Woodstock 1, #12 Fair Haven 0

#2 Stowe 13, #15 Bellows Falls 0

#7 BFA-Fairfax 2, #10 Hazen 1

#3 Peoples 6, #14 Oxbow 2

#6 Thetford 5, #11 Randolph 4

Division 4 Playdowns

#1 Rivendell 7, #16 Sharon 0

#8 Long Trail 3, #9 MSJ 1

#4 Twinfield-Cabot 7, #13 Craftsbury 0

#2 Winooski 7, #15 Blue Mountain 0

#7 Richford 5, #10 Danville 0

#6 Grace Christian 5, #11 Proctor 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 2 Playdown

#1 Montpelier 8, #16 Hartford 0

Division 4 Playdown

#6 Arlington 5, #11 Hazen 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Playdowns

#4 Mt. Mansfield 3, #13 Enosburg 1

#5 BFA-St. Albans 3, #12 Montpelier 0

#3 Rice 3, #14 Burlington 0

#6 Mt. Anthony 3, #11 Colchester 0

