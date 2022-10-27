Newbury to appeal ruling allowing youth offender facility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town officials in Newbury say they are appealing to the Vermont Supreme Court a ruling last week to allow a juvenile detention center in their community.

The state wants to convert a building into a six-bed facility for young offenders. The town’s Development Review Board denied a permit earlier this year and the Scott administration last week won ana case before the Environmental Court.

But town officials say the proposed site isn’t appropriate, including being too far away from law enforcement.

“Nobody is in disagreement that the state needs a facility like this. The placement is key if it’s going to work. Right from the get-go, it hasn’t been a great process with the town and building that relationship with the town has already been squandered,” said Newbury Selectboard member Joe Parsons.

Agency of Human Services officials had no immediate response.

