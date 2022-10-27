N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness.

New York’s governor says her team is in touch with local health departments to watch for any spikes or trends.

Hochul says they’re launching a public awareness campaign so parents know the symptoms, what to do and how they can keep their kids safe.

Three sicknesses she’s watching are COVID, flu, and R-S-V.

She encourages kids and their parents to get vaccinated, meanwhile, she says hospitals are prepared to treat patients.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Kevin Foster, 31, of Pennsylvania drove past several signs prohibiting...
Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire at the the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park in...
Authorities investigating fatal Colchester fire
Daniel Peters
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
Police are investigating an aggravated assault with a vehicle Tuesday night on Williston Road...
Hinesburg man charged with trying to run over girlfriend with truck
William Pine/File
Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

Latest News

Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission
Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways...
Old town hall in Monkton to get new mission
Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels...
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter
New E-buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection...
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses
File Photo
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses