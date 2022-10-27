N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul is focusing on coughs and sneezes, as the fall season brings great levels of sickness.

New York’s governor says her team is in touch with local health departments to watch for any spikes or trends.

Hochul says they’re launching a public awareness campaign so parents know the symptoms, what to do and how they can keep their kids safe.

Three sicknesses she’s watching are COVID, flu, and R-S-V.

She encourages kids and their parents to get vaccinated, meanwhile, she says hospitals are prepared to treat patients.

