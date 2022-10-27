Paul Smith’s researcher headed to Antarctica to study climate change impacts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What do the Adirondacks and Antarctica have in common when it comes to climate change?

Lija Treibergs, a research associate from the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College will be deployed to “the Ice” for 3 months starting in late November to continue research on that question.

Darren Perron spoke with Treibergs about her research in the McMurdo Dry Valleys of Antarctica and how the results could tell us about changes taking place in the Adirondacks and other areas.

